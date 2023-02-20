UrduPoint.com

Floods, Landslides Result In 36 Dead In Brazil's Sao Paulo State - Reports

Published February 20, 2023

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2023) Heavy rains, flooding and landslides in Brazil's state of Sao Paulo have resulted in over 30 deaths, while more than 330 people were left without homes, Brazilian media report.

The coastal areas of Sao Paulo suffered the most damage in the past day, sections of the Rio-Santos, Mogi-Bertioga and Tamoios highways were blocked and hundreds of people lost their homes, the Brazilian G1 news portal reported on Sunday.

G1 said that at least 36 people have died, 35 of them in the municipality of Sao Sebastiao.

One of the victims is a 7-year-old girl.

According to Brazilian media reports, scores of houses have been completely destroyed by heavy streams of water and landslides; 228 people have been evacuated and 338 were left without homes.

Local authorities have declared a state of emergency in the region, Carnival celebrations were cancelled, and military helicopters have been dispatched to the disaster area.

