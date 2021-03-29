UrduPoint.com
Floods Leave At Least 4 Dead In Nashville Area, Mayor Confirms

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 27 minutes ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 04:20 AM

Floods Leave at Least 4 Dead in Nashville Area, Mayor Confirms

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2021) At least four people died as a result of record flooding in Nashville, Tennessee, Mayor John Cooper has announced.

"We send our deepest sympathies to the loved ones of the four Nashvillians who died in last night's flooding.

Metro's first responders have worked tirelessly following the city's second-highest ever two-day rainfall, which flooded neighborhoods across the county," Cooper said on Twitter on Sunday.

He added that he was declaring a local state of emergency due to flooding in Nashville.

Nashville police said on Twitter that the flood victims included three men (aged 70, 65 and 64), and one woman, aged 46.

According to The Tennessean, at least 130 people needed to be rescued from flooded cars, apartments and homes because of the record flooding.

