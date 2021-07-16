Floods push climate change to front of German election campaign

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The climate emergency was already prominent in the campaign for September elections in Germany, but devastating floods have further shone the spotlight on what has become an urgent issue for the main candidates

More than 100 people were killed in western Germany in what has been dubbed a "flood of death" that crashed on to houses in a violent storm overnight Wednesday, sweeping them away, uprooting trees and leaving a trail of despair in its wake.

As the country struggles to come to terms with the tragedy, politicians have so far broadly refrained from politicising the issue.

But news magazine Der Spiegel said global warming had "returned to the election campaign and needs to stay there".

"'Who will protect us?' is now a question that will play a central role," political scientist Karl-Rudolf Korte told ZDF public television.

A Green lawmaker who had slammed the policies of rival parties just as the tragedy unfolded deleted his tweet, accused of shamelessly using the event for personal gain.

However political leaders have increasingly pinpointed climate change as a cause of the tragedy.

Armin Laschet, the conservative running to succeed Angela Merkel in the election on September 26, called for "speeding up" efforts to fight climate change, underlining the link between global warming and extreme weather.

He is the premier of North Rhine-Westphalia, one of the two worst-hit states along with neighbouring Rhineland-Palatinate.

In a densely populated area of Germany where big cities like Duesseldorf, Cologne and Bonn are located, entire villages were devastated when the rivers broke their banks.

"The fact that people are dying in a highly industrialised country because of extreme weather conditions... simply shows that we are increasingly reaching the limits of our adaptive capacity," warned meteorologist Mojib Latif, a researcher at the Kiel Institute of Marine Sciences, in the daily Neue Osnabruecker Zeitung.