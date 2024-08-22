Floods Swamp Bangladesh As Nation Finds Its Feet After Protests
Sumaira FH Published August 22, 2024 | 08:02 PM
Dhaka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) Floods triggered by torrential rains have swamped a swath of low-lying Bangladesh, disaster officials said Thursday, adding to the new government's challenges after weeks of political turmoil.
At least five people have died and hundreds of thousands are stranded in the floods in at least eight districts in southern and eastern areas.
"Around 2.9 million people have been affected and more than 70,000 people have been taken to shelters," Mohammad Nazmul Abedin, senior official in the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief, told AFP.
Three of those who died drowned in floodwaters in the southeastern region of Cox's Bazar, chief administrative officer of Ramu district Rasedul islam said.
The annual monsoon rains cause widespread destruction every year, but climate change is shifting weather patterns and increasing the number of extreme weather events.
The army and the navy have been deployed, with speedboats and helicopters rescuing those stranded by the swollen rivers.
