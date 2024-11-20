The catastrophic floods which killed 227 people in Spain last month could shave 0.2 percentage points off the country's economic growth in the final quarter of 2024, the central bank governor said Wednesday

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) The catastrophic floods which killed 227 people in Spain last month could shave 0.2 percentage points off the country's economic growth in the final quarter of 2024, the central bank governor said Wednesday.

Spain's economy has been growing faster than the eurozone average this year after recovering from the Covid-19 crisis, providing vital political oxygen to the often beleaguered minority left-wing government.

But the October 29 floods washed away roads and rail lines, submerged fields and gutted homes and businesses in the European Union's fourth-largest economy.

The final bill is expected to soar to tens of billions of euros.

"The estimated impact would be close to -0.2 percentage points on the quarterly growth rate in the fourth quarter," Bank of Spain governor Jose Luis Escriva told reporters in Madrid.

He added that the estimate is based on what happened after Hurricane Katrina ravaged the US Gulf Coast in 2005. "The dynamics are very similar," he said.

The disaster wreaked the most damage and deaths in the eastern Valencia region, one of the country's industrial and agricultural powerhouses which is home to one of Europe's busiest cargo ports.

The Spanish economy expanded by 0.8 percent in the third quarter thanks to rising exports and domestic consumption, outperforming forecasts by the Bank of Spain.

Observers including the International Monetary Fund have revised upwards the country's growth prospects, with ratings agency Fitch predicting around three percent in 2024 and over two percent in the following two years.