UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Floods, Wind Damage As Rare 'medicane' Storm Hits Greece

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 03:06 PM

Floods, wind damage as rare 'medicane' storm hits Greece

A rare hurricane-like storm hit western Greece on Friday, disrupting travel and causing floods and power outages on several Ionian Sea islands

Athens (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :A rare hurricane-like storm hit western Greece on Friday, disrupting travel and causing floods and power outages on several Ionian Sea islands.

"We face intense conditions with winds and very strong rainfall," deputy minister for civil protection Nikos Hardalias told reporters.

Mediterranean cyclone Ianos, an unusual phenomenon also known as a "medicane", packed violent winds of up to 117 kilometres (73 miles) per hour according to the Greek civil protection agency.

The coastguard on Friday said a boat believed to be carrying 55 migrants was in distress off the western Peloponnese amid the gale-force winds.

"For the time being we are unable to send a vessel to help," a coastguard spokeswoman told AFP. Other ships sailing nearby had been requested to assist, the coastguard said.

"Trees are falling everywhere," Ionian Islands governor Rodi Kratsa told state tv ERT.

Minister Hardalias said there were no reports of injuries so far, adding that forecastssee the cyclone shifting southwards later Friday.

The islands of Cephalonia, Ithaki and Zakynthos have been hit with power outages and part of the local road network has been cut off, he said.

Related Topics

Storm Governor Road Greece TV

Recent Stories

Putin to Record Video Message for UNGA on Friday - ..

3 minutes ago

Kremlin Spokesman Wonders Why Bottles From Navalny ..

4 minutes ago

Fesco employee electrocuted

4 minutes ago

PFMA KP elects executive committee for Year 2020-2 ..

4 minutes ago

Kremlin Praises Russia's Economic Relief Measures ..

9 minutes ago

Sweden's Statements on Navalny Potentially Breachi ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.