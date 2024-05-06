Open Menu

Floor By Floor Search For Flood Victims In Brazil's Porto Alegre

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 06, 2024 | 09:40 AM

Floor by floor search for flood victims in Brazil's Porto Alegre

Porto Alegre, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) From top to bottom, rescuers scour buildings in Porto Alegre for inhabitants stuck in apartments or on rooftops as unprecedented flooding turned the streets of the Brazilian metropolis into rivers.

In the state capital's Sarandi neighborhood, firefighters first evacuated people who had found refuge on the roofs of apartment buildings, then went in for those on the higher floors inside.

"Now, we are evacuating those on the second and third floors," Daniel Batista da Rocha, a fire fighter from the flood-battered southern state of Rio Grande do Sul told AFP mid-search on Sunday.

But the task is complex in a city with many tall buildings, wide avenues, and some 1.4 million inhabitants.

"There is a lot of water... it is deep. The (rescue) boats are travelling at the same height as the power cables. So to navigate, we must cut the cables," said Rocha, dressed in a wetsuit, life vest and yellow helmet.

Floods have killed at least 78 people in the state by Sunday, with dozens missing and some 115,000 forced to leave their homes.

Besides Porto Alegre, hundreds of towns and villages have been hit, leaving thousands of people without access to drinking water, electricity, telephone service or internet.

- 'Everyone helps' -

The clock is ticking for rescuers to reach those still unaccounted for in the worst climate disaster ever to befall this wealthy, southern region of Brazil.

According to the mayor's office, the level of the Guaiba River that runs past Porto Alegre reached 5.3 meters (about 17.4 feet) on Sunday -- higher than the previous record of 4.76 meters recorded during historic floods in 1941.

Not only professionals are involved in the search and rescue operation.

"We are doing our best to help. Everyone helps in their own way," said volunteer Luis Eduardo da Silva, 32, from Porto Alegre.

His mission was to collect essential supplies such as life jackets, water and fuel to bring to those in need.

Deliveries, he told AFP, are "done by day" when it is "easier to locate" people amid the devastation.

"A night it gets complicated," said Silva.

People are also delivering bottled water and food to makeshift distribution points around the city, including gas stations.

The state government has appealed for donations of mattresses, sheets and personal hygiene products.

Many neighbors are lending out their boats, and even jet skis, to aid the rescue effort.

fp-app/ll/atm/mlr/caw

Related Topics

Fire Internet Electricity Water Rio Grande Porto Alegre Same Rocha Brazil Gas Sunday From Government Best Top Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 May 2024

21 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 May 2024

1 hour ago
 Dubai Mum Becomes the First Ever Pakistani Woman t ..

Dubai Mum Becomes the First Ever Pakistani Woman to Climb 11 of the 14 Highest M ..

7 hours ago
 Over 37% Tobacco tax increase suggested to save li ..

Over 37% Tobacco tax increase suggested to save lives, boost revenue

15 hours ago
 Mohsin Naqvi has offered a substantial incentive, ..

Mohsin Naqvi has offered a substantial incentive, pledging $100,000 to every pla ..

17 hours ago
 Citizens join Al Barsha Police in “An Hour for D ..

Citizens join Al Barsha Police in “An Hour for Dubai” Initiative

17 hours ago
Art can be a powerful tool to relieve stress, Expe ..

Art can be a powerful tool to relieve stress, Experts say at Sharjah Children’ ..

17 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2024

1 day ago
 Bugti assures transporters for addressing their pr ..

Bugti assures transporters for addressing their problems

1 day ago
 Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohamm ..

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammad Ishaq Dar meets foreign min ..

1 day ago
 3 drug peddlers arrested, hashish recovered

3 drug peddlers arrested, hashish recovered

1 day ago

More Stories From World