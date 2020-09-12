Florida Appeals Court Locks Many Former Prisoners Out of Voting in November - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2020) Most former convicted prisoners will not be allowed to vote in this year's presidential election despite a 2018 referendum vote to the contrary, a Federal appeals court decided in a decision that reduces Democrats' chances of winning the vital swing state in the November presidential election.

In May 2019, the Republican-controlled Florida legislature passed a bill that only restores voting rights to former felons who complete all "terms of service," paying off all financial obligations. Some applicants sued and a district court issued a preliminary finding setting the law's terms aside. But the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals overruled that decision on Friday, BuzzFeed reported.

Since 2018 at least 85,000 former felons in Florida have applied to have their voting rights reinstated. Advocates say the total number of people in the state whose rights are affected by the case is about 750,000, the report said.

In Florida, there are virtually no exemptions for people who are unable to pay court fees. The district court found that the "overwhelming majority" of felons are unable to pay off their fees, the report also said.

However, a majority of judges on the Appeals Court concluded that the Florida law did not violate the 24th Amendment of the US Constitution because repayment of fees does not amount to a tax on voting, the report added.