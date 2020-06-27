Florida bans alcohol consumption in bars as virus spikes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Miami, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :Florida said Friday it is banning the consumption of alcohol in bars as coronavirus cases spike in the state.

"Effective immediately, the Department of business and Professional Regulation is suspending on premises consumption of alcohol at bars statewide," the department said in a tweet as Florida struggles to cope with record numbers of new virus cases after reopening its economy.