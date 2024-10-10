Florida braces for monster Hurricane Milton

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Sarasota, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Hurricane Milton closed in on Florida Wednesday, unleashing tornadoes and threatening a wide swath of the state with life-threatening flooding, as residents made last-minute preparations for impact and the country's top politicians sparred over relief efforts.

Tidal surges are expected to inundate the heavily populated and low-lying Gulf Coast, with the cities of Tampa and Sarasota bracing for a direct hit, amid rising fears of widespread chaos and possible fatalities.

Milton, now a strong Category 3 hurricane, is then expected to rip through inland areas to the Atlantic Ocean, with tourist hub Orlando -- home to Walt Disney World -- in its path.

In Sarasota, as the rain intensified, streets were increasingly deserted, with most businesses shuttered and sandbagged for protection. Residents sought refuge at evacuation centers.

"I am nervous. This is something we just went through with the other storm -- ground saturated, still recovering from that," Randy Prior, who owns a pool business, told AFP.

Prior, 36, says he plans to ride out the storm at home, after recently toughing out Helene, which sparked flooding in Florida before wreaking havoc across remote areas further inland such as in western North Carolina.

"I own a business, so once the storm stops, I've got to be here, help clean up, get everything back to normal. But this one's a big one for sure."

Tampa resident Luis Santiago meanwhile said he would "close up everything" and leave.

The Weather Channel reported "numerous tornadoes" touching down in central and southern Florida.

"It's time to shelter-in-place from #Milton," the National Weather Service said.