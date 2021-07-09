Florida Building Collapse Death Toll Reaches 64 as 4 More Bodies Recovered - Mayor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) The death toll in the Surfside, Florida, condominium building collapse has reached 64 after four more bodies were found during the ongoing recovery operation, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told reporters.

"Today, they have recovered four more victims. The total number of confirmed fatalities is now 64," Cava said during a press conference on Thursday evening.

Cava said 200 resident of the building have been accounted for and 76 are still missing.