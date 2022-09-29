UrduPoint.com

Florida City 'devastated' By Hurricane Ian: Governor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 29, 2022 | 09:54 PM

Florida city 'devastated' by Hurricane Ian: governor

Monster Hurricane Ian brought a "500-year flood event" to Florida, devastating coastal cities, inundating homes and businesses and leaving island communities cut off, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said Thursday

Fort Myers, United States, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :Monster Hurricane Ian brought a "500-year flood event" to Florida, devastating coastal cities, inundating homes and businesses and leaving island communities cut off, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said Thursday.

On the morning after Ian roared ashore as one of the most powerful hurricanes to hit Florida in decades, the full extent of destruction was only beginning to emerge, but the size and ferocity of the storm stoked fears of massive devastation across swathes of the southeastern US state.

"Some of those areas -- Cape Coral, city of Fort Myers -- they got really, really inundated and really devastated by this storm," DeSantis told a press conference.

"The amount of water that's been rising, and will continue today even as the storm is passing, is basically a 500-year flood event." Fort Myers, a city of 83,000 on Florida's southwestern coast, is surrounded by canals, inlets, and rivers. Much of the city was overwhelmed by several feet of storm surge from the Gulf of Mexico.

Nearby Pine Island and Sanibel Island, popular with vacationers, saw their causeways to the mainland badly damaged.

The two bridges from the islands to Fort Myer "are not passable" and will require structural rebuilds, DeSantis said.

"The coast guard has been performing rescue missions on the barrier islands consistently since the wee hours of the morning," he added.

The National Hurricane Center downgraded Ian, which came ashore as an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane at about 3:00 pm (1900 GMT) Wednesday, to a tropical storm early Thursday as it moved inland.

But the NHC also warned of severe danger from flooding and monsoon-like rains in central Florida.

DeSantis said more than two million homes and businesses were without power, especially in hard-hit Lee County where Fort Myer is located, saying it was "off the grid." He also expressed caution over reports of several dead in Lee County, saying "we have had two unconfirmed fatalities."Ian's wrath was having broad impacts across the state.

"I think we've never seen a flood event like this," DeSantis said. "We've never seen storm surge of this magnitude."

Related Topics

Dead Storm Governor Flood Water Cape Coral Florida Mexico Event From Million Rains

Recent Stories

China Three Gorges firm presents $0.65 m cheque fo ..

China Three Gorges firm presents $0.65 m cheque for flood relief to Prime Minist ..

1 minute ago
 IGP pays tribute to martyred Constable Muhammad Ak ..

IGP pays tribute to martyred Constable Muhammad Akbar

1 minute ago
 Montenegro Expels 6 Russian Diplomats - Foreign Mi ..

Montenegro Expels 6 Russian Diplomats - Foreign Ministry

1 minute ago
 Agriculturists stress growing more oilseed crops

Agriculturists stress growing more oilseed crops

2 minutes ago
 Court remands 22 accused involved in torture of go ..

Court remands 22 accused involved in torture of govt officials

5 minutes ago
 Biden Administration Plans Executive Action to Pro ..

Biden Administration Plans Executive Action to Protect DACA Recipients - Reports

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.