UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Florida Condo President Warned Of 'accelerating' Damage To Building

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 07:43 PM

Florida condo president warned of 'accelerating' damage to building

The chairman of the condo association at the seaside apartment building that partially collapsed last week in Florida described "accelerating" damage to the building in a letter to residents in April

Surfside, United States, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :The chairman of the condo association at the seaside apartment building that partially collapsed last week in Florida described "accelerating" damage to the building in a letter to residents in April.

The building was assessed inn 2018 by engineers who found problems including major structural damage below the pool deck, says the letter from Jean Wodnicki.

But Wodnicki says in the letter, obtained by CNN and other news outlets, that the concrete deterioration has since been accelerating.

"The roof situation got much worse, so extensive roof repairs had to be incorporated," it says.

The confirmed death toll in the collapse of the Champlain Towers South building on Thursday now stands at 11. Another 150 people are unaccounted for.

Questions are mounting as to how the residential building in the Miami area could have collapsed so quickly and violently.

The 2018 engineering report by Morabito Consultants did not say if the building was at risk of collapse.

That company did provide a $9.1 million estimate to the condo association for what it would charge to make "extensive and necessary repairs." That figure rose as it became apparent more repairs were required under the county's 40-year recertification process and in April the Champlain Towers South condo association approved a $15 million assessment, according to CNN.

Payments were set to begin a week after the collapse, the network reported.

Friends and neighbors of the building's occupants held a vigil on a nearby beach on Monday evening, clutching white roses and sobbing as the group burned incense and played a gong.

Glow sticks and dirt laid on the sand spelled out the word "HOPE," while down the coast at the ruins of the building, the sound of rescuers' power tools carried on through the night with no indications that anyone had recently been found alive.

Related Topics

Company Miami Florida April 2018 From Million

Recent Stories

Punjab govt kicks off 2nd phase of "Khidmat" progr ..

2 minutes ago

Training workshop of focal persons for police comp ..

2 minutes ago

Low ranking officials, personnel barred from enfor ..

2 minutes ago

KPL names categories for players' drafting

2 minutes ago

Investors to start physical work on unit within si ..

7 minutes ago

Iraq's South Left Without Electricity, Causes Bein ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.