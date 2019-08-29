Florida Declares State of Emergency as Dorian Upgraded to 'Dangerous' - Hurricane Center

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2019) The US state of Florida has declared a state of emergency as the former tropical storm Dorian was upgraded to "dangerous" hurricane status by the US National Hurricane Center.

"Dorian gradually moving away from the Northeastern Caribbean Sea," the National Hurricane Center said on Wednesday. "Expected to become a dangerous hurricane in the Western Atlantic.

"

Hours after tropical storm Dorian was upgraded to a Category 1 hurricane over the eastern Caribbean Sea, Florida declared a state of emergency, Governor Ron DeSantis said.

From Florida to South and North Carolina, state and local authorities are preparing for the hurricane's landfall, subsequent flooding and possible losses of electrical power.

Dorian is forecast to increase in strength over the coming days, and may affect parts of the Bahamas and Florida later in the weekend.