Florida Drop In Coronavirus Infections Shows 'Encouraging Trends' - Governor

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 03rd August 2020 | 10:20 PM

Florida Drop in Coronavirus Infections Shows 'Encouraging Trends' - Governor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2020) A drop in new coronavirus infections and a declining rate of positive tests offers a hopeful sign that the state of Florida is gaining the upper hand after weeks in which the disease surged to record levels, Governor Ron DeSantis said in a press conference on Monday.

"Today, we reported one of the lowest numbers of positive tests that we've reported in a long time and we've had two days in a row where the positivity has been 9 percent, which we were 15-16 percent there for a while," De Santis said. "These are encouraging trends, obviously there's a lot of more work to do.

"

Florida health officials reported 4,752 novel coronavirus cases on Monday, the lowest level since June.

Officials said at least some of the decline could be due to a drop in testing as Tropical Storm Isaias approached Florida's east coast without making landfall before heading north, according to local media reports.

However, DeSantis mentioned other indicators showing "trends are a lot better," including a drop in visits to emergency rooms by people with novel coronavirus-like symptoms and a drop in hospitalizations.

