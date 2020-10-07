UrduPoint.com
Florida Extends Deadline for Voters to Register After Web Site Crashes - Governor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2020) The Florida government has extended the deadline for voters to register for the November 3 US presidential and general lections for a day until Tuesday evening after its web site crashed a day earlier because of exceptionally heavy traffic for online applications, Governor Ron DeSantis said.

"Today, I issued a directive to re-open Florida's voter registration deadline to participate in the November 3, General Election before 7 pm EST for applications submitted online and by 7 pm local time for in-person registration, today, October 6," DeSantis said on Tuesday.

The Florida Secretary of State Laurel Lee issued a statement saying the state's online registration portal had experienced "unprecedented volume and traffic" of 1.1 million requests an hour on Monday evening.

Lee said his office is working with local Supervisors of Elections and the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles to ensure that all eligible registrants have the ability to submit a voter registration application by the new deadline on Tuesday evening.

