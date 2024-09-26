Florida girds for arrival of 'catastrophic' Hurricane Helene

Tampa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) An increasingly powerful hurricane threatening "catastrophic," dangerous storm surges and flooding was forecast to smash into Florida's Gulf coast on Thursday, as thousands of residents evacuated towns along the US state's shoreline.

Helene strengthened into a hurricane mid-morning Wednesday in the Gulf of Mexico and is "expected to bring life-threatening storm surge, damaging winds, and flooding rains to a large portion of Florida and the Southeastern United States," the National Hurricane Center in Miami said in its latest bulletin.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to 85 miles (137 kilometers) per hour with higher gusts, as the storm moves north at 12 mph.

"Strengthening is forecast, and Helene is expected to be a major hurricane when it reaches the Florida Big Bend coast Thursday evening," the NHC added.

The storm now has the potential to roar ashore as an intensely powerful Category 4 hurricane, on the five-level Saffir-Simpson scale, potentially with sustained winds of 130 miles per hour, the center said.

"A catastrophic and deadly storm surge is likely along portions of the Florida Big Bend coast, where inundation could reach as high as 20 feet (six meters) above ground level, along with destructive waves," according to the NHC.

The storm also has potential to "penetrate well inland," it added. Several states are in the warning cone, and Atlanta, a Georgia metropolis hundreds of miles from the Gulf Coast and whose region is home to five million people, is forecast to experience close to tropical storm-force winds and heavy rain into Friday.

President Joe Biden was briefed on the storm Wednesday.

"The entire Biden-Harris Administration stands ready to provide further assistance to Florida, and other states in the path of the storm, as needed," the White House said in a statement.