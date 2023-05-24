Florida Gov. DeSantis to Launch His Presidential Bid May 24 on Twitter With Musk - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) Florida governor Ron DeSantis is set to announce his presidential bid on May 24 during a conversation with Elon Musk on Twitter spaces, multiple reports stated in Tuesday.

The conversation between Musk and DeSantis will be moderated by tech entrepreneur David Sacks, who supports the governor, NBC news reported citing three sources in the know.

In addition, Elon Musk retweeted that Fox News has confirmed that the Florida Governor will announce his presidential bid in an interview with the Twitter CEO on Wednesday at 6 pm.

On Wednesday evening, the campaign will release an official launch of the bid video.

DeSantis will begin his tour of several states after Memorial Day weekend, according to the report.

The announcement will put the governor in direct competition with other Republican presidential candidates, including with former US President Donald Trump.

DeSantis was running second in polls to Trump, but he is expected to gain back some ground after he officially becomes a presidential candidate, according to US media reports.

Trump announced his 2024 campaign late last year. Current officeholder Joe Biden officially launched his reelection campaign in April.