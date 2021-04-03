Florida Governor Bans 'Vaccine Passports' as Requirement to Get Service - Executive Order

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2021) Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed an executive order that prohibits businesses requiring a so-called "vaccine passport" or other proof of coronavirus vaccination from potential customers in order to provide entry into the establishment and service.

"Businesses in Florida are prohibited from requiring patrons or customers to provide any documentation certifying COVID-19 vaccination or post-transmission recovery to gain access to, entry upon, or service from the business," DeSantis said on Friday.

The order also prohibits any entity to issue any standardized documentation for the purpose of certifying an individual's coronavirus vaccination record.

The order treats "vaccine passports" as being capable to reduce individual freedom and harm patient privacy because vaccination records contain private health information and therefore should not be shared by any mandate.

In March, the World Health Organization advised against rolling out vaccination passports.