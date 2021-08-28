Florida Governor Blasts Court for Blocking Ban on Mask Mandates, Will Appeal Ruling

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2021) Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' office issued a statement slamming a judge's ruling to block the governor's ban on mask mandates and announced that they will immediately appeal the ruling.

"This ruling was made with incoherent justifications, not based in science and facts - frankly not even remotely focused on the merits of the case presented," the governor's office said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, a judge ruled that Florida's mask mandate ban is unconstitutional.

Florida reported 151,760 new coronavirus infections this week, up from the 150,740 reported last week. The state also reported 1,727 COVID-19-related deaths this week, up from 1,486 deaths reported last week.