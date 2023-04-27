UrduPoint.com

Florida Governor Calls For Military Cooperation Between US, Israel

Faizan Hashmi Published April 27, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Florida Governor Calls for Military Cooperation Between US, Israel

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said on Thursday that the United States should promote military and intelligence cooperation with Israel, as well as create a strong alliance between Washington, Tel Aviv and Arab states in the framework of the Abraham Accords.

"We must support Israel's right to defend itself, and that includes strong military and intelligence cooperation. It also includes supporting Israel maintaining its qualitative military superiority with systems such as Iron Dome ... The US must defend Israel against disfavored treatment by the United Nations and other international bodies and agenda-driven international advocacy organizations and we must reject those who reject Israel's right to exist as a Jewish state," DeSantis said at the Celebrate the Faces of Israel event hosted by The Jerusalem Post and the Museum of Tolerance Jerusalem.

The governor added that Washington also should recommit to the framework of the Abraham Accords and "build a strong alliance between the US, Sunni Arab states, and Israel against the threat posed by the Iranian regime.

"

The US launched a process to normalize relations between Israel and the Arab world in 2020. As a result of these efforts, in September 2020, Israel, the UAE and Bahrain signed a set of documents known as the Abraham Peace Accords, and were joined by Morocco in December that year. In January 2021, Sudan also signed the declarative section of the Accords, but did not sign the relevant document with Israel, unlike other states, due to disagreements between the Sudanese military and civilian leadership over the issue.

The Abraham Peace Accords entailed the resumption of embassy operations, the establishment of direct flights and the lifting of bans on tourist trips and official visits between Israel and the three Arab countries.

