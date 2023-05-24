Florida Governor DeSantis Files Federal Paperwork to Run for US President - Filing

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Wednesday filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) to run for president in the 2024 election, according to a FEC filing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Wednesday filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) to run for president in the 2024 election, according to a FEC filing.

DeSantis will announce his presidential bid during a live interview at 6 p.m.

on Wednesday with Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Twitter.

DeSantis will be former President Donald Trump's top challenger in the race to become the Republican nominee in the presidential election. However, Trump leads DeSantis by some 37 points among Republican voters, according to political analysis website Real Clear politics.