Florida Governor DeSantis Launches 2024 US Presidential Campaign - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced his 2024 presidential candidacy, releasing a campaign video focused on leading a "Great American Comeback."

"I'm running for president to lead our Great American Comeback," DeSantis said on Wednesday evening.

The campaign video focused on the situation with immigrants surges at the US-Mexico border, rising crime and the Federal government's disastrous handling of the economy.

Addressing the situations requires "restoring sanity," DeSantis said.

DeSantis joins former US President Donald Trump as a contender for the Republican Party presidential nomination. Earlier on Wednesday, Trump congratulated DeSantis, who he dubbed "Rob DeSanctimonious," on launching his candidacy.