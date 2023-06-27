Open Menu

Florida Governor DeSantis Requests Disney Lawsuit Dismissal - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published June 27, 2023 | 04:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2023) Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has asked a US Federal court to dismiss the lawsuit filed by the Disney Parks, Experiences and Products over an alleged government retaliation campaign against the company and claimed that he and Florida's Department of Economic Opportunity are immune from the suit, the ABC news broadcaster reported on Tuesday, citing a motion.

"Neither the Governor nor the Secretary enforce any of the laws at issue, so Disney lacks standing to sue them ... (DeSantis) is entitled to legislative immunity, which shields 'both governors' and legislators' actions in the proposal, formulation, and passage of legislation," the broadcaster quoted DeSantis' lawyers as saying in the motion.

The governor said the suit was without merit, citing political motives, the broadcaster reported.

In April, Disney filed a complaint and request for injunctive relief in the US District Court for the Northern District of Florida, claiming a "targeted campaign of government retaliation" led by DeSantis threatened the company's business operations.

The alleged retaliation came following Disney's criticism of a Florida law that restricted discussions on gender identity and sexual orientation with young schoolchildren. Disney requested that the state's determinations regarding the voided contracts be declared unlawful and unenforceable, according to the court filing.

