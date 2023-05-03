UrduPoint.com

Florida Governor DeSantis Signs Bill Targeting State Environmental, Social Investments

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 03, 2023 | 05:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill that prohibits state officials from investing state funds to promote environmental, social and governance (ESG) benchmarks, the governor's office said in a statement.

"Today, Governor Ron DeSantis signed comprehensive legislation to protect Floridians from the corporatist environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) movement - a worldwide effort to inject woke political ideology across the financial sector, placing politics above the fiduciary duty to make the best financial decisions for beneficiaries," the release said on Tuesday.

Among other provisions, the bill requires all investment decisions the state makes to be driven solely by "pecuniary factors" and forbids sacrificing investment returns to promote factors like ESG.

ESG refers to an investment philosophy that factors in whether companies act conscientiously with respect to equality, equity, the environment, human rights and other factors.

According to the release, the law expands a directive issued by DeSantis and members of the state Cabinet last year that requires investment decisions in the Florida Retirement System Defined Benefit Plan to prioritize the highest returns without consideration of ESG standards.

