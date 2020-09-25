Florida Governor Lifts COVID-19 Restrictions On Restaurants Despite Pandemic Spreading
Fri 25th September 2020
The US state of Florida is lifting COVID-19 restrictions on restaurants and entering the final phase of its recovery plan, Governor Ron De Santis said on Friday
"We are today moving into Phase III," De Santis said at a press conference.
"There will not be limitations for the restaurants from the state of Florida."
De Santis said he was signing an order that would guarantee restaurants could operate at a minimum of 50 percent occupancy, regardless of local rules.
The number of daily COVID-19 cases has risen this month for the first time since July, according to the Tampa Bay times.