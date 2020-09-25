UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Florida Governor Lifts COVID-19 Restrictions On Restaurants Despite Pandemic Spreading

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 11:08 PM

Florida Governor Lifts COVID-19 Restrictions on Restaurants Despite Pandemic Spreading

The US state of Florida is lifting COVID-19 restrictions on restaurants and entering the final phase of its recovery plan, Governor Ron De Santis said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) The US state of Florida is lifting COVID-19 restrictions on restaurants and entering the final phase of its recovery plan, Governor Ron De Santis said on Friday.

"We are today moving into Phase III," De Santis said at a press conference.

"There will not be limitations for the restaurants from the state of Florida."

De Santis said he was signing an order that would guarantee restaurants could operate at a minimum of 50 percent occupancy, regardless of local rules.

The number of daily COVID-19 cases has risen this month for the first time since July, according to the Tampa Bay times.

Related Topics

Governor Tampa Florida July From

Recent Stories

Researchers develop cheaper, faster, accurate Covi ..

1 minute ago

Opposition never tries to sit with PTI govt for re ..

1 minute ago

Putin's Security Dialogue Offer to US Very Timely ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan Urges UN to Establish International Day t ..

1 minute ago

Prime Minister asks UN Security Council to protect ..

11 minutes ago

Pakistani Hindus continue protest against brutal k ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.