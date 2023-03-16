UrduPoint.com

Florida Governor May Announce Anti-ESG Coalition Of 18 States On Thursday - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 16, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Florida Governor May Announce Anti-ESG Coalition of 18 States on Thursday - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) Florida governor and possible Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis will announce on Thursday the establishment of a coalition involving 18 states to fight US President Joe Biden's agenda to comply with the ESG principles (environmental, social, and corporate governance), the Washington Examiner magazine reported on Thursday, citing a press release.

ESG encourages governments and companies to exercise environmental sustainability and heightened diversity in their conduct. Conservatives however say the principles distracted companies from focusing on business goals, the report said.

"At my direction, Florida has led the way in combating the pernicious effects of the ESG regime by directing our state pension fund managers to reject ESG and instead focus on obtaining the highest return on investment for Florida's taxpayers and retirees," DeSantis was quoted as saying by the magazine.

The coalition will reportedly include the US states of Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Vermont, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

"Proliferation of ESG throughout America is a direct threat to the American economy, individual economic freedom, and our way of life, putting investment decisions in the hands of the woke mob to bypass the ballot box and inject political ideology into investment decisions, corporate governance, and the everyday economy," a draft letter, expected to be signed by the states, read, according to the magazine.

Each of the coalition-members is expected to commit to initiating "state-level efforts to protect individuals from the ESG movement" and measures such as downsizing state pension funds and investments from companies that follow the ESG model, the report added.

Earlier this month, the US Senate passed a legislation opposing a Biden administration rule allowing retirement plan managers to consider ESG factors in investment decisions. Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierr said that Biden planned to veto the legislation.

Related Topics

Senate Governor Business Washington Montana Virginia Florida Georgia From

Recent Stories

11 Services Of Travel & Transport Included In 'Go ..

11 Services Of Travel & Transport Included In 'Go Punjab' App

5 minutes ago
 PSL 2023 Play-off 2 Islamabad United Vs. Peshawar ..

PSL 2023 Play-off 2 Islamabad United Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Score, History, Who Will ..

9 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed reviews proposals of UOS internal ..

Sultan bin Ahmed reviews proposals of UOS internal redevelopment project

24 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank named ‘Best Islamic Bank ..

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank named ‘Best Islamic Bank in the UAE’ by EMEA Finance

38 minutes ago
 Technology Innovation Institute launches Falcon La ..

Technology Innovation Institute launches Falcon Large Language Model

38 minutes ago
 Federal Tax Authority launches &#039;Muwafaq Packa ..

Federal Tax Authority launches &#039;Muwafaq Package&#039; to facilitate doing b ..

38 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.