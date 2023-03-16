Florida Governor May Announce Anti-ESG Coalition of 18 States on Thursday - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) Florida governor and possible Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis will announce on Thursday the establishment of a coalition involving 18 states to fight US President Joe Biden's agenda to comply with the ESG principles (environmental, social, and corporate governance), the Washington Examiner magazine reported on Thursday, citing a press release.

ESG encourages governments and companies to exercise environmental sustainability and heightened diversity in their conduct. Conservatives however say the principles distracted companies from focusing on business goals, the report said.

"At my direction, Florida has led the way in combating the pernicious effects of the ESG regime by directing our state pension fund managers to reject ESG and instead focus on obtaining the highest return on investment for Florida's taxpayers and retirees," DeSantis was quoted as saying by the magazine.

The coalition will reportedly include the US states of Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Vermont, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

"Proliferation of ESG throughout America is a direct threat to the American economy, individual economic freedom, and our way of life, putting investment decisions in the hands of the woke mob to bypass the ballot box and inject political ideology into investment decisions, corporate governance, and the everyday economy," a draft letter, expected to be signed by the states, read, according to the magazine.

Each of the coalition-members is expected to commit to initiating "state-level efforts to protect individuals from the ESG movement" and measures such as downsizing state pension funds and investments from companies that follow the ESG model, the report added.

Earlier this month, the US Senate passed a legislation opposing a Biden administration rule allowing retirement plan managers to consider ESG factors in investment decisions. Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierr said that Biden planned to veto the legislation.