Florida Governor Orders Evacuations Of Coastal Counties Ahead Of Hurricane Dorian

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 23 seconds ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 10:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2019) Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has ordered evacuation of most of coastal counties in light of approaching Hurricane Dorian that has already hit the Bahamas and is projected to make landfall in the US east.

On Sunday, Dorian strengthened to a "catastrophic" category five hurricane. The states of Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina have all already declared states of emergency ahead of what is feared to become the most powerful hurricane in decades. Florida and South Carolina have also ordered mandatory coastal evacuations.

"Mandatory evacuation orders have been issued for coastal areas of Palm Beach, Martin and St. Lucie counties. St. Johns, Brevard and Volusia counties will issue evacuation orders tomorrow [on Monday]," Ron DeSantis said in a Sunday statement.

The evacuation orders have thereby been issued for all coastal counties of Florida except for the two southernmost ones.

To assist evacuation, the governor has also directed the suspension of tolls on a number of toll roads across the state, including Turnpike Mainline.

