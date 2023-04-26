UrduPoint.com

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Calls For Ceasefire In Ukraine

Sumaira FH Published April 26, 2023 | 09:10 AM

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Calls for Ceasefire in Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a potential US Republican presidential candidate, has called for a ceasefire in Ukraine.

In an interview with the Nikkei Asia newspaper, DeSantis said the conflict in Ukraine could become protracted.

"You don't want to end up in like a (Battle of) Verdun situation (the longest battle during the First World War), where you just have mass casualties, mass expense and end up with a stalemate. It's in everybody's interest to try to get to a place where we can have a ceasefire," he said.

DeSantis urged Europeans to be more active in the Ukraine conflict.

"The Europeans really need to do more (on Ukraine). I mean, this is their continent. The U.S. has provided security for them. And yes, Poland -- there's some that are doing stuff, and that should be appreciated. But Germany, they're not doing anything," he said.

Russia has been conducting a special military operation in Ukraine since February 24, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the operation aims to "protect people subjected to genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years." According to the president, the ultimate goal of the operation is to liberate Donbas and create conditions that guarantee Russia's security.

