Florida Governor Says Saudi Arabia Owes Debt After Shooting at Naval Base in Florida

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2019) Saudi Arabia is going to owe a debt to victims after a Saudi aviation student killed three people and wounded others at a Naval base in the state of Florida, Governor Ron DeSantis said during a press conference on Friday.

"The government of Saudi Arabia needs to make things better for these victims and I think they're going to owe a debt here given this is one of their individuals," DeSantis said.