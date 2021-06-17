UrduPoint.com
Florida Governor Says Sending Officers To Texas, Arizona To Help Secure US Southern Border

Umer Jamshaid 10 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 02:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2021) Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said he is sending law enforcement officers to Texas and Arizona to help these states secure the US border with Mexico.

Last week, Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed an agreement with Arizona that empowers states to help each other in times of disaster and emergency. The Texas governor called on other states to join in on the agreement to help Texas solve the border crisis.

"Governors Abbott and [Arizona Governor Doug] Ducey recently sent out a call for help to every state in the nation, needing additional law enforcement manpower and other resources to aid with border security," DeSantis said on Wednesday.

"I'm proud to announce today that the state of Florida is answering the call. Florida has your back."

Twelve law enforcement offices in the state of Florida have committed to sending an undisclosed number of officers to the southern border, DeSantis said.

Florida is the first state to respond to Texas' and Arizona's request for help, DeSantis said.

The Texas governor is enhancing border security to stem illegal immigration, it includes plans to build additional wall on the state's border with Mexico and to approve a $1 billion budget for border security.

