Florida Governor Signs Law Barring Tech Firms' From Deplatforming Political Candidates

Faizan Hashmi 17 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 10:40 PM

Florida Governor Signs Law Barring Tech Firms' From Deplatforming Political Candidates

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has signed into law a new law to hold major high tech corporations, especially those based in Silicon Valley accountable by imposing higher standards of transparency and accountability on them, his office announced on Monday.

"Today, Governor Ron DeSantis signed [State] Senate Bill 7072 to hold Big Tech accountable by driving transparency and safeguarding Floridians' ability to access and participate in online platforms," the office said in a news release.

The bill gives citizens of Florida the right to sue online companies they believe have treated them unfairly and safeguards the rights of Floridians by requiring social media companies to be transparent about their content moderation practices and give users proper notice of changes to those policies, the governor's office said.

"The Attorney General of Florida can bring action against technology companies that violate this law, under Florida's Unfair and Deceptive Trade Practices Act. If social media platforms are found to have violated antitrust law, they will be restricted from contracting with any public entity," the release stated.

Under the new law, Big Tech is prohibited from de-platforming Floridian political candidates and the Florida Election Commission will impose fines of $250,000 per day on any social media company that does so to any candidate for statewide office, and fines of $25,000 per day for deplatforming candidates for non-statewide offices, the office added.

