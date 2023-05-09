UrduPoint.com

Florida Governor Signs Law Limiting China Acquiring Land Near US Military Bases - Office

Faizan Hashmi Published May 09, 2023 | 04:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2023) Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed legislation that limits Chinese purchases of farm land or other land near US military bases, his office said in a press release.

"Today, Governor DeSantis signed three bills to counteract the malign influence of the Chinese Communist Party in the state of Florida...With the legislation signed today to limit Chinese purchases of agriculture land and land near military bases and critical infrastructure, to protect digital data from Chinese spies, and to root out Chinese influence in Florida's education system, Florida has once again taken the lead in protecting American interests from foreign threats and has provided a blueprint for other states to do the same," the release said on Monday.

Last week, the US Treasury Department's Office of Investment Security proposed a new rule that would require foreign individuals and companies to seek government approval to buy land near eight military bases in the United States, following an attempt by a Chinese firm to build a plant near an Air Force base.

The proposed rule, published in the Federal Register, would require the US government to approve attempts by foreign entities to purchase property within 100 miles of eight military bases.

In September 2022, a group of US lawmakers sent a letter to the Biden administration expressing concerns about attempts by China-based manufacturer Fufeng Group to purchase land approximately 12 miles from Grand Forks Air Force Base in the state of North Dakota.

In February, the Grand Forks city government revoked support for the project after the Air Force claimed the plant posed a threat to national security. Fufeng officials have denied allegations that their proposed $700 million wet corn milling plant would be used for espionage.

