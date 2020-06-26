Florida Halts Alcohol Consumption at Bars Amid COVID-19 Spike

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) Florida has suspended alcohol consumption at bars across the state effective immediately, business and Professional Regulation Department Secretary Halsey Bashears said on Friday.

The announcement came after Florida's health department reported over 8,000 new COVID-19 cases, a record high.

"Effective immediately, the Department of Business and Professional Regulation is suspending on premises consumption of alcohol at bars statewide," Beshears said in a Twitter message.

Florida's bars were closed for a two month period until Republican Governor Ron DeSantis opened them again earlier this month.

Earlier on Friday, Texas Governor Gregg Abbott issued an executive order prohibiting residents in the state from visiting bars and similar establishments in an effort to contain a new wave of the novel coronavirus infections.