UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Florida Halts Alcohol Consumption At Bars Amid COVID-19 Spike

Sumaira FH 55 seconds ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 10:40 PM

Florida Halts Alcohol Consumption at Bars Amid COVID-19 Spike

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) Florida has suspended alcohol consumption at bars across the state effective immediately, business and Professional Regulation Department Secretary Halsey Bashears said on Friday.

The announcement came after Florida's health department reported over 8,000 new COVID-19 cases, a record high.

"Effective immediately, the Department of Business and Professional Regulation is suspending on premises consumption of alcohol at bars statewide," Beshears said in a Twitter message.

Florida's bars were closed for a two month period until Republican Governor Ron DeSantis opened them again earlier this month.

Earlier on Friday, Texas Governor Gregg Abbott issued an executive order prohibiting residents in the state from visiting bars and similar establishments in an effort to contain a new wave of the novel coronavirus infections.

Related Topics

Governor Business Twitter Florida From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health announces 49,000 additional COV ..

26 minutes ago

UAE sends medical aid to Iraqi Kurdistan in fight ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Costa Rican counterpart discus ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Estonian FM review bilateral t ..

2 hours ago

UAE stem cell treatment for COVID-19 reaches over ..

3 hours ago

Tawam Hospital in Al Ain free of COVID-19 patients ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.