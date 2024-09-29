Florida Island Starts Long Clean-up After Hurricane Helene
Sumaira FH Published September 29, 2024 | 10:10 AM
Treasure Island, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) Michael Ward -- who has lived on Treasure Island, off Florida's Gulf coast, for 33 years -- decided to ride out Hurricane Helene despite an order to evacuate. It was a decision he quickly regretted.
Instead of going with his wife to a friend's home inland, the 67-year-old Ward stayed put. As torrential rains led to flooding, he feared he would be electrocuted in his one-story home, but the storm surge prevented him from even opening his door.
Ultimately, he climbed out of a window to escape. Waist-deep in murky water, he walked about half a mile to a neighbor's two-story home, where he spent the night.
"I can't believe that it happened.
I have lived in Florida for 44 years, and too many times, the news reports about these storms turn out to be wrong," Ward told AFP.
"I guess we ran out of luck."
Treasure Island is one of a series of barrier islands across from Saint Petersburg.
Late Thursday, Helene claimed one life in this city of 6,500 residents, mainly home to retirees and wealthy professionals. Overall, dozens were killed in the storm in the United States.
The storm surge reached nearly seven feet (2.1 meters). Sidewalks are covered in mud, and random objects unmoored by the flooding -- couches, beds, refrigerators and doors -- are scattered in front of homes.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 September 2024
Fitness Tests for national cricketers scheduled for Sept 30
JI announces funeral prayer in absentia for Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah
BASI to investigate Mari Gas Helicopter Crash in North Waziristan
Pakistan, US reaffirm desire to enhance cooperation in key areas
PTI Rawalpindi rally: Police take Barrister Gohar, Salman Akram Raja into custod ..
KP CM Gandapur calls off protest amid workers’ defiance
Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah martyred in Israeli attack
Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi fan
PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, entry points blocked
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..
More Stories From World
-
Pakistan hits back at India for accusing Islamabad of cross-border terrorism at UNGA30 minutes ago
-
Austrians to vote with far-right in sight of historic win1 hour ago
-
Rain washes out day two of India-Bangladesh 2nd Test1 hour ago
-
101 dead in Nepal floods after relentless monsoon rains2 hours ago
-
Golf: US LPGA NW Arkansas Championship scores2 hours ago
-
Football: Scottish Premiership results8 hours ago
-
India protests at UN General Assembly against PM Shehbaz highlighting Kashmir dispute8 hours ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table8 hours ago
-
Kane injured as Bayern and Leverkusen draw in Bundesliga8 hours ago
-
RugbyU: English Premiership results8 hours ago
-
Golf: Presidents Cup results8 hours ago
-
Dozens missing, 9 dead in migrant boat wreck off Spanish Canaries8 hours ago