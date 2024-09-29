Open Menu

Florida Island Starts Long Clean-up After Hurricane Helene

Sumaira FH Published September 29, 2024 | 10:10 AM

Treasure Island, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) Michael Ward -- who has lived on Treasure Island, off Florida's Gulf coast, for 33 years -- decided to ride out Hurricane Helene despite an order to evacuate. It was a decision he quickly regretted.

Instead of going with his wife to a friend's home inland, the 67-year-old Ward stayed put. As torrential rains led to flooding, he feared he would be electrocuted in his one-story home, but the storm surge prevented him from even opening his door.

Ultimately, he climbed out of a window to escape. Waist-deep in murky water, he walked about half a mile to a neighbor's two-story home, where he spent the night.

"I can't believe that it happened.

I have lived in Florida for 44 years, and too many times, the news reports about these storms turn out to be wrong," Ward told AFP.

"I guess we ran out of luck."

Treasure Island is one of a series of barrier islands across from Saint Petersburg.

Late Thursday, Helene claimed one life in this city of 6,500 residents, mainly home to retirees and wealthy professionals. Overall, dozens were killed in the storm in the United States.

The storm surge reached nearly seven feet (2.1 meters). Sidewalks are covered in mud, and random objects unmoored by the flooding -- couches, beds, refrigerators and doors -- are scattered in front of homes.

