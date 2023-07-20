Open Menu

Florida Jury Awards $800,000 In Damages To Girl Injured By Hot Chicken Nugget - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 20, 2023 | 08:21 PM

A jury in the US state of Florida awarded a young girl $800,000 for burn injuries she sustained from a hot McDonald's chicken nugget, an NBC affiliate reported

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2023) A jury in the US state of Florida awarded a young girl $800,000 for burn injuries she sustained from a hot McDonald's chicken nugget, an NBC affiliate reported.

A jury in Florida's Broward County awarded the young girl the damages after two hours of deliberation on Wednesday, the report said.

In May, a jury found that McDonald's was at fault for second-degree burns the then four-year-old girl sustained to her leg from a hot chicken nugget.

McDonald's and the franchisee both denied fault during court proceedings, but the jury found that their failure to provide warnings about the food's temperature led to the burns although they did not find the restaurant negligent for causing the burns, the report said.

Attorneys representing the girl's family characterized the outcome as fair and just, although they sought $15 million in damages, the report said.

The legal victory comes despite efforts by McDonald's to undermine the extent of the girl's injuries and deny fault, the report quoted the attorneys as saying.

