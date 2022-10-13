Florida Jury Recommends Life Sentence for Parkland School Shooter Nikolas Cruz - Court

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A Florida jury on Thursday recommended a life sentence for Nikolas Cruz, who murdered 17 people and injured 17 others in a mass shooting at his former high school in Parkland, Florida in 2018

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2022) A Florida jury on Thursday recommended a life sentence for Nikolas Cruz, who murdered 17 people and injured 17 others in a mass shooting at his former high school in Parkland, Florida in 2018.

While the jurors found that there were several aggravating factors proven beyond a reasonable doubt for all 17 counts of murder, they found that these factors did not ultimately outweigh the mitigating circumstances, thus leading them to recommend a sentence of life in prison without parole rather than the death penalty for each count.