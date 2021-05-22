UrduPoint.com
Florida Man Admits To Threatening To Behead US Senator - DOJ

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 22nd May 2021 | 01:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2021) A Florida man has pleaded guilty to calling a US senator's office and leaving voicemails in which he threatened to cut off the senator's head, the DOJ announced on Friday.

"Brian Christopher King (62, Interlachen) has pleaded guilty to transmitting communications in interstate commerce that contained threats to injure the person of another. He faces a maximum penalty of five years in Federal prison. A sentencing date has not been set," the DOJ said.

King left two profanity-laden voicemails for the senator in March of 2020, in which he threatened to behead the official.

Four days later, when interviewed by investigators, he admitted that it was him in the voicemails, but argued that he had no intention to travel to Washington, DC and do it.

This was not the first time that King had been investigated and warned about such issues, having had a similar run-in with the law back in 2018, in which he had been warned by an FBI agent that making such threats was a serious offense.

He faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison for the crime. A date for sentencing has yet to be set.

