Florida Man Found Guilty Of Hate Crime For Racially Motivated Attack - US Justice Dept.

Faizan Hashmi Published August 25, 2022 | 09:31 PM

Florida resident Jordan Patrick Leahy, who shouted racial slurs at a Black man and his family, struck his car and assaulted him, faces a sentence of ten years in prison after being found guilty of a hate crime by a federal grand jury, the US Justice Department said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2022) Florida resident Jordan Patrick Leahy, who shouted racial slurs at a Black man and his family, struck his car and assaulted him, faces a sentence of ten years in prison after being found guilty of a hate crime by a Federal grand jury, the US Justice Department said on Thursday.

"On Aug. 8, 2021, Leahy came upon the victim, J.T., who was driving his daughter and girlfriend home from a family get together, and began threatening J.T., calling him racial slurs and used his car in an attempt to force J.T. and his family off the road, the Justice Department said in a press release.

Leahy's pursuit of J.T. and his family lasted nearly a mile and half before Leahy sideswiped J.T. as J.T. attempted to evade the attack, the release said.

Leahy fled the scene of the accident, but stopped at the next red light where he stormed out of his car at J.T. and tried to assault him, again yelling racial slurs, the release said.

The Justice Department said they pursue such cases aggressively because families should be able to travel freely anywhere in the United States without fear of being targeted because of their race, given that hate crimes are "attacks not just on individuals but on entire communities."

In addition to a possible maximum prison sentence of ten years, Leahy has been ordered to be under three years of supervised release and could be forced to pay a fine of up to $250,000. Leahy is in the custody of the US Marshals until he is sentenced.

