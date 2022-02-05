Florida Man Sentenced to 15 Years for Defrauding Pentagon - US Justice Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2022) A Florida man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison on charges of committing fraud and piecing together a kickback and bribery scheme in connection with a Department of Defense contract, the Department of Justice said.

William Wilson, 56, paid numerous kickbacks and bribes to a public official and two government contractors in return for those individuals corruptly steering business to Wilson's Florida-based companies, the statement said.

"Wilson paid tens of thousands of Dollars in bribes to Mathew Kekoa LumHo, 46, of Fairfax Station, then employed at the DoD OIG. In return, LumHo took official actions that benefitted Wilson's companies. LumHo steered work to Wilson's company by placing fraudulent service orders through a government contract that LumHo controlled," the statement said.

According to evidence presented at the trial, between 2010 and 2015, Wilson paid kickbacks to Ronald Capallia and a co-conspirator as well, both of whom were working for a telecommunications company that was a prime contractor to the US government, the statement said.

Wilson paid these kickbacks to Capallia and his cohort who then steered work and offered favorable treatment to Wilson's companies that were acting as subcontractors to the telecommunications company, the statement said.

"One of the key subcontracts steered to Wilson's company related to a prime contract between the telecommunications firm and the DoD OIG, in which the telecommunications firm was supposed to supply various information technology-related services to the government," the statement said. "Wilson's company was awarded this subcontract despite it not having the needed expertise and experience and not having employees based in or near northern Virginia, where all the work was to be performed."

Wilson frequently disguised the bribes and kickbacks to Capallia, LumHo and one of the co-conspirators through fake invoices for services that were never provided, or by masking the payments as payroll to relatives of Capallia and LumHo for jobs that did not in fact exist, the statement also said.

As the scheme progressed, the co-conspirators caused the government to submit numerous false and fraudulent service orders through the prime contract, the statement added.

Co-defendant LumHo was convicted at trial and sentenced to 90 months in prison on January 14, 2021, according to the statement.