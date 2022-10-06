UrduPoint.com

Florida Recovery From Hurricane Ian Will Take Years, US Government Aid To Persist - Biden

Sumaira FH Published October 06, 2022 | 01:05 AM

Florida Recovery From Hurricane Ian Will Take Years, US Government Aid to Persist - Biden

US government disaster assistance to Florida will continue for the years-long time period officials expect recovery efforts to take in the state following the impact of Hurricane Ian, President Joe Biden said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2022) US government disaster assistance to Florida will continue for the years-long time period officials expect recovery efforts to take in the state following the impact of Hurricane Ian, President Joe Biden said on Wednesday.

"We're (the US government) not leaving until this gets done, I promise you that," Biden said during a press conference in Florida, where he viewed impacted areas and recovery efforts. "It's going to take a lot of time - not weeks or months - it's going to take years for everything to get squared away in the state of Florida, to fully recover and rebuild."

High winds and rainfall from Hurricane Ian caused severe damage to infrastructure, including homes, businesses and the power grid. On Wednesday, the Biden administration extended full federal funding for debris removal efforts to a full 60 days from the start of the incident period.

The damage is expected to cost the United States billions of Dollars, although comprehensive damage assessments have yet to be undertaken, Federal Emergency Management Agency head Deanne Criswell also said on Wednesday.

Dozens of deaths have been reported by officials across Florida, although a final casualty count has yet to be determined as search and rescue operations continue.

Local, state and federal officials are working jointly across all levels of government to provide relief to Florida, Governor Ron DeSantis said during the press conference alongside Biden. DeSantis also thanked the Biden administration for their assistance and touted the ability of officials to cut through bureaucracy and red tape to provide relief.

Related Topics

Governor Florida United States All From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

US Pushing Countries at UN to Back Draft Resolutio ..

US Pushing Countries at UN to Back Draft Resolution Condemning Russia Referendum ..

6 minutes ago
 Canada to Continue Sanctioning IRGC Leadership Ove ..

Canada to Continue Sanctioning IRGC Leadership Over Downing of Flight 752 - Trud ..

6 minutes ago
 UN Chief Calls on N. Korea to Immediately Cease Fu ..

UN Chief Calls on N. Korea to Immediately Cease Further Destabilizing Acts - Off ..

40 minutes ago
 Remaining hostages freed from Nigeria train attack ..

Remaining hostages freed from Nigeria train attack

40 minutes ago
 EC issues notice to PTI candidate in PP 209 for ae ..

EC issues notice to PTI candidate in PP 209 for aerial firing in public meeting

41 minutes ago
 European football 'united' as Ukraine added to Spa ..

European football 'united' as Ukraine added to Spain, Portugal 2030 World Cup bi ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.