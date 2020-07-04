Florida Reports New Record of 11,458 COVID-19 Cases in Single Day - US Health Department

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2020) The US state of Florida has registered a new daily record of 11,458 COVID-19 cases, the State Health Department said on Saturday.

There is now a total of 187,090 confirmed cases in the state, with the death toll standing at 3,702.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said on Friday that he was not planning to introduce new restrictions due to the outbreak. At the same time, Florida's biggest county, Miami-Dade, imposed on Thursday a curfew amid the COVID-19 spike.

The United States continues to lead the global coronavirus count with over 2.8 million confirmed cases and almost 130,000 deaths.