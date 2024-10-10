Florida Seaside Haven A Ghost Town As Hurricane Nears
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 10, 2024 | 08:40 AM
Sarasota, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) The normally pleasant seaside town of Sarasota looked deserted Wednesday, with most of its residents gone or seeking shelter as dangerous Hurricane Milton rumbled toward Florida.
The town of 57,000 people sits on a bay connected to the Gulf of Mexico and in normal times its prime location is a lure for visitors.
But these are anything but normal times: Hurricane Helene hit Florida two weeks ago, doing major damage, and next comes Milton -- a monstrous storm packing 130 mph winds and potential for a coastal surge of 15 feet (4.5 meters).
Sarasota is one of many cities and towns along the west coast of Florida that are girding for Milton, which is expected to make landfall overnight Wednesday into Thursday.
Brad Reeves, a 55-year-old building inspector, took a walk along the bay in the morning to have one last look before hunkering down in his apartment, in a modern building several miles from the coast.
"This situation really rattles your nerves," Reeves told AFP.
"You have moments where you're excited, moments where you're scared, moments where you just can't sleep. Everything is just topsy-turvy."
Out in the bay, a boat that crashed into the pier of a seaside restaurant less than two weeks ago during Hurricane Helene is still stuck there.
Recent Stories
CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exceptional Photography Experience
Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan for $2bn investment talks
PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power sector reforms
YouTuber Ducky Bhai, wife Aroob Jataoi released after arrest
Dr Zakir Naik criticizes YouTuber Ducky Bhai
Honey Trap Case: Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar secures time on bail plea of Amna Urooj
Mentors to work in U19 Women's T20 Tournament 2024
Federal govt faces challenges in securing numbers for constitutional amendments
Pak Vs Eng Test: England reach 368 runs with three wickets down on third day
High-level Suadi delegation likely to sign agreements worth $2bn with Pakistan t ..
Realme Note 60 New Variant Now Available in Pakistan at PKR 28,999/- Only
Glenn Maxwell calls Babar Azam Superstar and Shaheen Afridi as a wizard with the ..
More Stories From World
-
Florida braces for monster Hurricane Milton6 minutes ago
-
Trump vows in Biden's back yard to 'drill, baby, drill'6 minutes ago
-
One dead as storm Kirk tears through Spain, Portugal, France7 hours ago
-
Football: Women's Champions League results7 hours ago
-
Run blitz edges India and South Africa closer to World Cup semi-finals7 hours ago
-
India pile up World Cup high to rout Sri Lanka7 hours ago
-
South Africa hammer Scots in Women's T20 World Cup7 hours ago
-
AI steps into science limelight with Nobel wins7 hours ago
-
Biden slams Trump for 'onslaught of lies' over hurricanes7 hours ago
-
Time running out in Florida to flee Hurricane Milton7 hours ago
-
Zelensky bids for European support at Balkan summit8 hours ago
-
Fight on the right to be UK's next Tory leader8 hours ago