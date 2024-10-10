Florida Seaside Haven A Ghost Town As Hurricane Nears
Umer Jamshaid Published October 10, 2024 | 06:20 PM
Sarasota, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) The normally pleasant seaside town of Sarasota looked deserted Wednesday, with most of its residents gone or seeking shelter as dangerous Hurricane Milton rumbled toward Florida.
The town of 57,000 people sits on a bay connected to the Gulf of Mexico and in normal times its prime location is a lure for visitors.
But these are anything but normal times: Hurricane Helene hit Florida two weeks ago, doing major damage, and next comes Milton -- a monstrous storm packing 130 mph winds and potential for a coastal surge of 15 feet (4.5 meters).
Sarasota is one of many cities and towns along the west coast of Florida that are girding for Milton, which is expected to make landfall overnight Wednesday into Thursday.
Brad Reeves, a 55-year-old building inspector, took a walk along the bay in the morning to have one last look before hunkering down in his apartment, in a modern building several miles from the coast.
"This situation really rattles your nerves," Reeves told AFP.
"You have moments where you're excited, moments where you're scared, moments where you just can't sleep. Everything is just topsy-turvy."
Out in the bay, a boat that crashed into the pier of a seaside restaurant less than two weeks ago during Hurricane Helene is still stuck there.
Recent Stories
PM announces termination of contracts with five IPPs
England set record with 800 runs against Pakistan in Multan Test
Shakib Al Hasan apologizes over silence during July protests in Bangaldesh
Graduation ceremony honors IT, Health and Business graduates with UK qualificati ..
First Test: Root, Brook score double centuries as England dominate Pakistan
Nadia Hussain opens up about her controversial remarks about Khalil-ur-Rehman Qa ..
IHC seeks report from ministry of defence on plea for recovery of Intizar Panjoh ..
IHC orders CDA to de-seal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 October 2024
CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exceptional Photography Experience
Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan for $2bn investment talks
More Stories From World
-
Rescuers say Israeli strike on Gaza school kills 282 minutes ago
-
New UK government closes in on major employment reform12 minutes ago
-
Leaders of 24 countries, UN chief to attend BRICS summit: Kremlin12 minutes ago
-
Philippines confronts China over South China Sea at ASEAN meet12 minutes ago
-
South Korea's Han Kang wins literature Nobel22 minutes ago
-
Machac knocks world number 2 Alcaraz out of Shanghai Masters22 minutes ago
-
Iran top diplomat in Qatar as Israel warns of attack32 minutes ago
-
Ikea posts fall in annual sales after lowering prices42 minutes ago
-
7-Eleven owner restructures to fight takeover2 hours ago
-
Red Crescent says 28 killed in Israeli strike on Gaza school2 hours ago
-
Tennis: Rafael Nadal factfile2 hours ago
-
Ikea posts fall in annual sales after lowering prices2 hours ago