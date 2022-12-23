UrduPoint.com

Florida Supreme Court Approves Governor's Petition To Probe COVID-19 Vaccines - Order

Muhammad Irfan Published December 23, 2022 | 04:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2022) The Florida Supreme Court has approved a request to impanel a grand jury to investigate criminal and wrongful activity related to the development and distribution of messinger-RNA (mRNA) COVID-19 vaccines, according to an order published by the court.

"A statewide grand jury shall be promptly impaneled for a term of twelve Calendar months, to run from the date of impanelment, with jurisdiction throughout the State of Florida, to investigate crime, return indictments, make presentments, and otherwise perform all functions of a grand jury with regard to the offenses stated herein," the order said on Thursday.

On December 13, Florida Governor Robert DeSantis submitted a petition saying there are good and sufficient reasons to deem it to be in the public interest to impanel a statewide grand jury to investigate criminal or wrongful activity in Florida relating to the development, promotion and distribution of vaccines purported to prevent COVID-19 infection, symptoms and transmission.

DeSantis also said it is impossible that so many influential individuals, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, came to the same view that mRNA vaccines can prevent the spread of the COVID-19 disease without any incentive to create such perceptions without a financial gain.

The jury will be drawn from five judicial circuits and Honorable Ronald Ficarrotta will be presiding over it, according to the order.

