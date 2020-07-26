UrduPoint.com
Florida Surpasses New York As US' Second Worst-Hit State Amid Pandemic

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 26th July 2020 | 01:00 AM

Florida Surpasses New York as US' Second Worst-Hit State Amid Pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2020) Florida surpassed New York on Saturday to become the United States' second worst-hit state in terms of coronavirus infections, official figures showed.

The Florida Department of Health said it recorded 12,199 new cases and 124 deaths in the past day, bringing the total to 414,511 cases, with 5,777 deaths.

The state of New York has so far confirmed 411,200 cases. California, a US state with the largest population, is leading the national count with more than 440,000 cases.

