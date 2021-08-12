Florida, Texas Accounted for 40% of New Hospitalizations Over Last Week - White House

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2021) Nearly 40 percent of all new coronavirus related hospitalizations in the past seven days have been registered in the US states of Florida and Texas, White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Jeffrey Zients said on Thursday.

"Florida and Texas alone have accounted for nearly 40 percent of new hospitalizations across the country," Zients said at a press briefing.

The number of the daily coronavirus hospitalizations in the United States has reached nearly 10,000 over the past seven-day period, an increase of about 30 percent from the prior seven-day period, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky said at the briefing.

According to CDC data, the seven-day average of new coronavirus cases in the United States has reached 113,000 per day with the so-called Delta variant accounting for most of the infections.