UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Florida Woman Pleads Guilty To Plotting To Smuggle Military Boats To China - Justice Dept.

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 12:30 AM

Florida Woman Pleads Guilty to Plotting to Smuggle Military Boats to China - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2020) A woman in Jacksonville, Florida has pleaded guilty to charges of trying to illegally export maritime raiding craft and engines to China, the Justice Department said on Wednesday

"Yang Yang (34, Jacksonville) has pleaded guilty to conspiring to submit false export information through the Federal government's Automated Export System and to fraudulently export to China maritime raiding craft and engines," the department said in a statement.

Yang faces a maximum penalty of 15 years in federal prison on the charges but a sentencing date has not yet been set, the Justice Department said. She was employed by the Shanghai Breeze Technology Company in China, it said.

"Yang ...attempted to order from a US manufacturer seven combat rubber raiding craft equipped with engines that can operate using gasoline, diesel fuel, or jet fuel. These vessels and multi-fuel engines are used by the US military and can be operated after being launched from a submerged submarine or dropped into the ocean by an aircraft," the release said.

No comparable engine is manufactured in China. When the US manufacturer suggested that Yang purchase cheaper gasoline-fueled engines, she insisted that she wanted to purchase the military-model multi-fuel engines, the Justice Department said.

Related Topics

Technology China Company Shanghai Jacksonville Florida Women From Government

Recent Stories

Pandemic Risks Decade of Progress on Health, Educa ..

17 minutes ago

US Holds Talks With Singapore on Terror Threat, So ..

4 minutes ago

Assailants kill man, took body with them

4 minutes ago

Parliament building illuminated to observe patient ..

4 minutes ago

Health Ministry conducts further 93,682 COVID-19 t ..

2 hours ago

Coronavirus: latest global developments

39 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.