MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2020) Florida's biggest county, Miami-Dade, has imposed a curfew over the new outbreak of COVID-19, Mayor Carlos Gimenez said.

On Thursday, Florida registered 10,109 new coronavirus cases, which is the record daily increase since the start of the outbreak.

"I'm taking additional measures to control the spread of COVID-19, imposing a nightly curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

[02:00-10:00 GMT] until further notice for all of Miami-Dade County. We're also rolling back the opening of entertainment venues effective July 3rd," Gimenez wrote on his Twitter page on late Thursday.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 10.8 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 520,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.