Flow of Migrants to Belarus Halts as Companies Afraid of EU Sanctions - Borrell

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2021) The inflow of migrants to Belarus has stopped as companies facilitating their arrival are wary of the possibility of getting on the EU sanctions list, European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Saturday.

"Now we are getting airlines and tourism organizations, travel organizations who are cooperating with this 'spontaneous' move of thousands of people to Belarus. But it seems that they understand they could be under the European sanctions and they have to stop. It seems that now the inflow has been stopped," Borrell told CNN.

Since July, Lithuania, Latvia and Poland have reported an increase in the number of illegal migrants crossing from neighboring Belarus.

They accuse Minsk of using the migration crisis in retaliation for the EU sanctions imposed earlier this year on Belarus over alleged human rights violations. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko denied accusations, saying his country no longer has the capacity to prevent the movement of migrants toward the EU due to the sanctions.

Earlier in the week, the EU has imposed its fifth package of sanctions on Minsk in response to the ongoing migrant crisis.